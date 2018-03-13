E.On (EOAN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($12.96) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Societe Generale set a €9.70 ($11.98) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €10.90 ($13.46) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.20 ($12.60).

Shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) opened at €9.40 ($11.60) on Monday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($13.33). The stock has a market cap of $20,320.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

