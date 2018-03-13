Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) opened at $16.85 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $1,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Robert Coffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $57,511.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,657,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.
