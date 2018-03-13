Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $139,355.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $10.25 million and $139,355.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00023580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00915241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00112525 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00212326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,905,276 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,955 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.