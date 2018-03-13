DSW (DSW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

DSW (NYSE:DSW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% (excluding exit from non-core business) to ~, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.
Several research firms recently commented on DSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on DSW and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.82.
DSW (NYSE DSW) opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.34, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. DSW has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.72.
About DSW
DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.
