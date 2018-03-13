DSW (DSW) Trading Up 10.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) shares were up 10.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 7,948,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 1,758,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. DSW had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

DSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DSW during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

About DSW

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

