Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $438,218.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,241. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco Corp ( NYSE:MAS ) opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13,312.87, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. Masco’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

