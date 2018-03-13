Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE LW) opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $8,383.03, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.18 per share, with a total value of $290,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

