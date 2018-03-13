Dotcoin Price Down 25.2% This Week (DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Dotcoin has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $55,970.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Dotcoin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.01922340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007203 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016600 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019583 BTC.

Dotcoin Coin Profile

DOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 553,017,750 coins and its circulating supply is 288,017,750 coins. Dotcoin’s official website is www.cryptopia.co.nz . Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Buying and Selling Dotcoin

Dotcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Dotcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

