DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0629 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $22,085.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.01922340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007203 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016660 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029188 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.