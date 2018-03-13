Donaldson (DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson has a choppy earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates twice in the trailing four quarters for as many beats. Donaldson’s Engine Products segment has been showing great momentum, benefiting from strength in original equipment business, stabilization in market conditions and robust sales of replacement parts. A rebound in heavy duty truck production, past and new program wins and strong demand in the massive Chinese market are adding to Donaldson’s growth. However, on the flip side, the company’s operations remain vulnerable to weakness in the gas turbine market. Also, Donaldson’s gross margins are being compressed due to inflation, which is affecting the outlay on wages and raw materials like steel. Over the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry average.”

DCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Donaldson from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Gabelli upgraded Donaldson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Donaldson ( DCI ) opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,920.00, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Donaldson will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

In other news, insider Melissa A. Osland sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $70,121.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at $201,437.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

