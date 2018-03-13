Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $165,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 168,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 191,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gabelli raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Donaldson news, insider Melissa A. Osland sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $70,121.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,437.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE DCI) opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,917.29, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.29%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/donaldson-company-inc-dci-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.