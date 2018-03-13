Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG) opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23,609.74, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $107.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Dollar General to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.26.

In related news, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $186,753.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,422.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 7,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $683,063.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

