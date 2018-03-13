DNB Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (DNBF)

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of DNB Financial (DNBF) opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.81, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.28. DNB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.86%. sell-side analysts predict that DNB Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO William J. Hieb sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $49,483.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mildred C. Joyner sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $124,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $625,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DNB Financial stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.68% of DNB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for DNB First, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in the southeastern Pennsylvania market area, including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

