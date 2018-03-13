Dividend And Income Fund Inc (DNI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.
Dividend And Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE DNI) traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,277. Dividend And Income Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.25.
Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and capital appreciation is its secondary objective. It invests at least 50% of its total assets in income generating equity securities.
