Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,397 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $57,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 445,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 4,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $307,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,435 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $198,769.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,253.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,000 shares of company stock worth $11,670 and have sold 242,674 shares worth $19,140,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,400.00, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

