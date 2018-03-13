Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.96.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE DKS) traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 15,846,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,435. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $46,406,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 256.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 543,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 68.6% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,751 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

