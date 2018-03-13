Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.04). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.98 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.23%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

DO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.92 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.49.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $27,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,468 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 648,077 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 244,721 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 164,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $2,090.00, a P/E ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

