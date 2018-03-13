DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Receives $5.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on DHT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 980,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DHT by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT ( NYSE DHT ) opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DHT has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.65.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/dht-holdings-inc-dht-receives-5-75-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc is an independent crude oil tanker company. The Company’s fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Aframax segments. As of December 1, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 27 crude oil tankers in operation; 25 VLCCs, which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers, which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.