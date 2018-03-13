Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group set a €41.00 ($50.62) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.64 ($51.41).

Shares of Deutsche Post (DPW) opened at €37.36 ($46.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46,020.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($51.01).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

