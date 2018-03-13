Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.64 ($51.41).
Deutsche Post (FRA DPW) opened at €37.36 ($46.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46,020.00 and a PE ratio of 17.30. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($51.01).
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.
