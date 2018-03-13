Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (NYSE:KMM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust alerts:

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (KMM) traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 10,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,310. Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (KMM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/deutsche-multi-market-income-trust-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-kmm-2.html.

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income consistent with prudent total-return asset management. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a range of securities, such as United States corporate fixed-income securities and debt obligations of foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, either of which may be denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of the United States government, and its agencies and instrumentalities and other income-producing securities, including securities that may be denominated in foreign currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.