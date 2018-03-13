Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 520,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $73,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

In related news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $73,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Gasparovic sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $2,020,313.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE BWA) opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10,855.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/deutsche-bank-ag-trims-holdings-in-borgwarner-inc-bwa.html.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.