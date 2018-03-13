Deutsche Bank AG Sells 144,022 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $76,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,409,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,121,000 after buying an additional 2,044,941 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,179,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,421,000 after buying an additional 1,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $51,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,203,000 after buying an additional 1,246,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $46,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,197.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vertical Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.72 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.30 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The Company manufactures protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, ethanol, and other food and feed ingredients. Its segments include Agricultural Services, which utilizes its United States grain elevator, global transportation network and port operations to buy, store, clean and transport agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, wheat, milo, oats, rice and barley, and resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry; Corn Processing, which is engaged in corn wet milling and dry milling activities; Oilseeds Processing, which includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing and further processing of oilseeds; Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients products, which include flavors, sweeteners and health ingredients; Other, and Corporate.

