Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 863,884 Shares of Sony Corp (SNE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,516,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sony were worth $68,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,011,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Sony Corp has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $64,946.83, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.74. Sony had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $2,672.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,560.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sony from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.84 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

About Sony

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Semiconductors, Component, Films, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

