Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,315 McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 219.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 75.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.02.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124,926.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

