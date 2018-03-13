Delphy Achieves Market Cap of $38.10 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00011171 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Delphy has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00906752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003125 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00112643 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00212016 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,126,912 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.