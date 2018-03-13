Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Delphi Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6486330516638 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

DLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of Delphi Technologies ( DLPH ) opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,320.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.83. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.17%.

In related news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Manganello purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC is a develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments is Products & Service Solutions (PSS). PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers.

