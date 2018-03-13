Dell Technologies (DVMT) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Computer Hardware” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dell Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dell Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dell Technologies Competitors 322 1632 3367 124 2.60

Dell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.42%. As a group, “Computer Hardware” companies have a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Dell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dell Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $78.66 billion -$3.73 billion -16.07 Dell Technologies Competitors $25.83 billion $3.04 billion 341.24

Dell Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies -4.74% 22.63% 3.19% Dell Technologies Competitors 1.60% 6.03% 4.39%

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc., formerly Denali Holding Inc., is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware. Its offerings include hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors, as well as third-party software and peripherals. The ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ESG hardware. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a range of products and services.

