Deere & Company (DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $9.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.12 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $33.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $36.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,416 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $972,280.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,979.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 20,086 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $3,459,813.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $10,731,002.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,813 shares of company stock worth $63,783,286 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,807,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,587,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,548,000 after acquiring an additional 907,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,621,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,857,000 after acquiring an additional 634,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 357,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at $164.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $53,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.93 and a twelve month high of $175.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

WARNING: “Deere & Company (DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Billion” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/deere-company-de-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-9-80-billion.html.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.