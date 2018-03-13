Deere & Company (DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $9.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.12 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $33.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $36.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,416 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $972,280.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,979.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 20,086 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $3,459,813.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $10,731,002.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,813 shares of company stock worth $63,783,286 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,807,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,587,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,548,000 after acquiring an additional 907,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,621,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,857,000 after acquiring an additional 634,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 357,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at $164.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $53,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.93 and a twelve month high of $175.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
