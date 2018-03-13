Debra J. Richardson Sells 108,350 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Debra J. Richardson sold 108,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,364,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.47.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

