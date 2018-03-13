Datawallet Price Tops $0.0643 on Major Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $988,046.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008612 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00920607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00119040 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00208838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

