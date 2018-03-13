Darling Ingredients (DAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE DAR ) opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $3,030.04, a PE ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $952.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.87 million. research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Darling Ingredients (DAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/darling-ingredients-dar-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.