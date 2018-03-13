Daimler AG (DAI) Receives €77.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.55 ($95.74).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAI. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. equinet set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.
Shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) opened at €68.76 ($84.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73,090.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. Daimler has a 1 year low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a 1 year high of €76.36 ($94.27).
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
