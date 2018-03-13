DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Finisar (FNSR)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNSR. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Finisar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Finisar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.74 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Finisar (FNSR) opened at $20.32 on Friday. Finisar has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,320.00, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Finisar had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,034 shares in the company, valued at $889,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $541,949.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,865 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNSR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finisar by 103.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Finisar by 598.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

