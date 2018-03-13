Cytosorbents (CTSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.20

Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 398270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cytosorbents by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption.

