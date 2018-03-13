CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CytomX Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.0107932458886 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

CytomX Therapeutics ( CTMX ) opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $274,614.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,695 shares in the company, valued at $372,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,626 shares of company stock worth $3,709,830. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

