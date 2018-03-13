Cybg (CYBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has GBX 366 ($5.06) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cybg in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($5.18) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cybg to a sector performer rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 300 ($4.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 281 ($3.88) price target on shares of Cybg in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($4.21).

Shares of Cybg (LON CYBG) opened at GBX 317.60 ($4.39) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,820.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,868.24. Cybg has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.60 ($4.72).

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.66), for a total transaction of £28,678.70 ($39,622.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $61,078.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

