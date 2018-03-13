CubeSmart (CUBE) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst G. Mehta forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.02%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.
In other CubeSmart news, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $595,329.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,575.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $175,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,138 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,347.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,425 shares of company stock worth $4,915,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.
