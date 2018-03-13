CubeSmart (CUBE) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst G. Mehta forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CubeSmart ( NYSE CUBE ) traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 732,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,070.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.02%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

In other CubeSmart news, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $595,329.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,575.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $175,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,138 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,347.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,425 shares of company stock worth $4,915,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/cubesmart-cube-expected-to-earn-fy2019-earnings-of-1-69-per-share.html.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.