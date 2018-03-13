Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cross Country Healthcare earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1303225939071 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 307,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,785. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.16, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $219.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,503.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,824.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing.

