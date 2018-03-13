Critical Contrast: L.B. Foster (FSTR) and POSCO (PKX)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L.B. Foster and POSCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster $536.38 million 0.49 $4.11 million $0.56 45.71 POSCO $54.59 billion 0.48 $2.51 billion $8.09 10.17

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster. POSCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L.B. Foster, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L.B. Foster and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster 0.77% 6.37% 2.23% POSCO 4.59% 5.84% 3.46%

Dividends

POSCO pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. L.B. Foster does not pay a dividend. POSCO pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for L.B. Foster and POSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster 0 0 0 0 N/A POSCO 0 2 3 0 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of L.B. Foster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of L.B. Foster shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

L.B. Foster has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POSCO has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company is a manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of products and services for the rail, construction, energy and utility markets. The Company’s segments include Rail Products and Services, Construction Products, and Tubular and Energy Services. Its Rail Products segment provides a range of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. The Rail segment designs and produces concrete railroad ties, insulated rail joints, power rail, track fasteners, coverboards and special accessories for mass transit and other rail systems. The Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile and other piling products for foundation and earth retention requirements. The Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities, blending, injection and metering equipment for the oil and gas market, and produces threaded pipe products for industrial water well and irrigation markets.

About POSCO

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas. The construction segment includes planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings, both in Korea and overseas. The others segment includes power generation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) logistics, and network and system integration.

