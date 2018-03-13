Critical Contrast: Emulex (ELX) vs. Calix (CALX)

Emulex (NYSE: ELX) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Calix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emulex and Calix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emulex 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Calix has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Calix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Emulex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emulex and Calix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emulex N/A N/A N/A ($0.96) -8.32 Calix $510.37 million 0.68 -$83.03 million ($1.65) -4.15

Emulex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calix. Emulex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emulex and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emulex -61.34% -54.64% -34.34% Calix -16.27% -46.99% -23.42%

Summary

Calix beats Emulex on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emulex Company Profile

Emulex Corporation (Emulex) is a provider of network connectivity, monitoring and management products. It provides solutions for networks that support enterprise, cloud, government and telecommunications sectors. The Company’s portfolio of input/output (I/O) connectivity offerings, including the line of Ethernet and Fiber Channel-based connectivity products, has been designed into server and storage solutions. Its monitoring and management solutions include its network visibility and recording products. The Company’s network connectivity, monitoring and management solutions are offered through two business segments: Connectivity Segment and the Visibility Segment. The Connectivity Segment comprises the Company’s Emulex products, and network connectivity products (NCP) and storage connectivity and other products (SCOP). Its Visibility Segment comprises its Network Visibility Products (NVP).

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc. provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide various services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks. It develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes (E-Series systems and nodes), B6 access nodes (B-Series nodes), and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system (C-Series system). These systems and nodes are complemented by the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways, the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints, the Calix Management System, OpenLink Cable software and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products.

