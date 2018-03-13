Critical Analysis: Booking (BKNG) and Its Competitors

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) is one of 11 public companies in the “Travel Agents” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Booking to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.1% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booking and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $12.68 billion $2.34 billion 30.94 Booking Competitors $3.54 billion $249.03 million 24.22

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Booking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 18.46% 21.12% 10.16% Booking Competitors -15.21% -53.68% -7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Booking and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 7 21 0 2.75 Booking Competitors 116 694 1008 45 2.53

Booking presently has a consensus target price of $2,020.65, indicating a potential downside of 8.41%. As a group, “Travel Agents” companies have a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Booking’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booking has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Booking beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

