Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $267.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Vetr downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.15.

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) opened at $207.62 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $314.86. The stock has a market cap of $12,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,357,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

