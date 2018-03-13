Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give UBS Group (UBSG) a CHF 22 Price Target

UBS Group (VTX:UBSG) received a CHF 22 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSG. Macquarie set a CHF 15 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale set a CHF 19 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 21 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 19.89.

Shares of UBS Group (UBSG) traded down CHF 0.12 on Tuesday, reaching CHF 17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,000. The firm has a market cap of $67,470.00 and a PE ratio of 67.31. UBS Group has a 12 month low of CHF 15.11 and a 12 month high of CHF 19.76.

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

