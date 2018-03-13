Credit Agricole (CRARY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Credit Agricole has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.50.
About Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Asset gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large customers. It offers payment instruments, loans, saving products, and payment management products and services; and savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Agricole (CRARY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.