Credit Agricole (CRARY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Credit Agricole has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Credit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that Credit Agricole will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Asset gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large customers. It offers payment instruments, loans, saving products, and payment management products and services; and savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products.

