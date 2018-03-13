Credicorp (BAP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAP. cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Credicorp (BAP) opened at $220.58 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17,620.00, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

