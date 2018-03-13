Creatio Hits Market Cap of $109,173.00 (XCRE)

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Creatio has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creatio has a market cap of $109,173.00 and approximately $3,218.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creatio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creatio Profile

Creatio (XCRE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam . Creatio’s official website is xcreatio.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Creatio is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that offers its users the possibility to create their own cryptocurrency within the wallet. The creation of the coin is done by the team, which only accepts XCRE as a payment method through the official wallet. “

Creatio Coin Trading

Creatio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Creatio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creatio must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creatio using one of the exchanges listed above.

