Crawford & Company’s (CRD.B) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday. William Blair also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Crawford & Company (CRD.B) opened at $9.15 on Monday. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $491.30, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $298.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.30 million. analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

