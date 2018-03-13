Crawford & Company’s (CRD.B) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday. William Blair also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Shares of Crawford & Company (CRD.B) opened at $9.15 on Monday. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $491.30, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
About Crawford & Company
Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.
