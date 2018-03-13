ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (CRD.B) opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $491.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $298.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.30 million. research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/crawford-company-crd-b-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.