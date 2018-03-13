Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 306,129 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,896,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306,129 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $49,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,008,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,503,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,674,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,084,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 458,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 414,916 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $4,223,844.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,676,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,682,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 138,303 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,402,392.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,676,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,255,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $21,330 and have sold 1,959,942 shares worth $20,114,569. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. ( VG ) opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Vonage had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Vonage’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VG. ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and communication solutions across multiple devices. The Company operates through two segments: Business and Consumer. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

